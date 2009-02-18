USDA calls for stricter labeling - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

USDA calls for stricter labeling

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is calling for stricter food labels. The Obama administration is throwing out food labeling rules proposed by the Agriculture Department just before George W. Bush left office. Consumer groups briefed on the issue say the administration wants labels for fresh meat and other foods to show more clearly where an animal or food came from. Vilsack has told the consumer groups he'll ask the meat industry to voluntarily follow stricter guidelines. If they don't comply, the administration will write new rules. Large meatpackers and retailers say the changes are burdensome and could lead to higher prices.

