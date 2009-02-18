Coyote Canyon will donate food after closure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Increased competition has knocked a Sioux City restaurant out of business.

Coyote Canyon buffet, at Southern Square, served its last meal Tuesday night then shut its doors for good.

Managing partner Alan Armstrong tells NewsChannel Four that the recent opening of the "Golden Corral" buffet restaurant in the nearby Lakeport Commons hurt his business.

Armstrong says the closure will put 35 people out of work.



If you have a gift card to Coyote Canyon, you can call them for a cash refund.

The restaurant is making arrangements to donate its stock of food to the Sioux City Gospel Mission and the local Soup Kitchen.