DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - The Crawford County, Iowa, sheriff says he's treating the discovery of a body, near Dow City, Iowa, as a homicide.

Shreiff Jim Steinkuehler says an autopsy has identified the body as that of a 27-year-old Hispanic male.

The body was found by people walking along a gravel road southwest of town, on Tuesday.

Investigators won't release the victim's name until they notify his family.