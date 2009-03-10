Freezing rain, snow lead to slick streets - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Freezing rain, snow lead to slick streets

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxland tends to get most of its snow for the season in the month of March.

And Tuesday, we're getting a dose of both snow and ice.

Freezing rain fell across the region Tuesday morning and then the snow starting coming down.

All that ice created problems for drivers.

Not only those trying to get to school and work but anyone who was trying to get out and about around town.

And if your car was parked outside overnight, you probably had to do a lot of scraping to clean the windshield.

