NAIA players host 'special' clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The NAIA women's basketball tournament comes to Sioux City this week.

And despite the weather conditions, some special olympic athletes learned some tips from the top women's basketball players in the country Tuesday.

The NAIA women's basketball players helped special olympians learn how to dribble, pass and shoot the basketball.

About 20 special olympic athletes were able to take part.

Organizers say the clinic builds friendships.

Joe Fernau, Special Olympics Iowa Coordinator, says, "They definitely get the opportunity to start building some friendships and relationships with the athletes from the NAIA. Because Sioux City hosts this event every year they are able to start building those relationships and see some of the same players from year to year and even make some new friends," said Joe Fernau, Special Olympics Iowa Coordinator.

Everyone involved says it's a great event that a lot of fun.

"We get a the chance to work with children who don't have all the things we have in life and we come out here and hang out with them and we know it makes their day and we see the smiles on their faces and it's a really good time. And we always like to come out here," said Kelly Wagner, Shawnee State University.

"Yea, it's kind of fun and my favorite part is playing basketball," said Allison Bruneau, Special Olympian.

The Special olympians also were given free t-shirts and tickets to go and see the NAIA games.

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday.