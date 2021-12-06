Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Hummel's body was found back in 2015 near an area west of Vermillion, South Dakota.
Clay County, SD investigators admit they have victim’s cell phone
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
(MGN)
Iowa man wanted for assault and sexual abuse in Plymouth County arrested in Utah
Pictured: A vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Sioux City Fire Rescue: Garage total loss after fire early Monday morning
Jayme Powell was sentenced Friday for two counts of attempted murder and other charges.
Western Iowa man sentenced for running over friend after a fight

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a...
US Rep. Fortenberry alleges prosecutor misled his lawyer
KTIV’s Matt Breen sat down with O’Kane to learn more about what drove him to become a...
O’Kane to focus on “inclusivity and transparency” during city council term
Matthew O'Kane interview
Matthew O'Kane interview
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
South Dakota governor names new leadership at Department of Corrections
South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down recreational marijuana