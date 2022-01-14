Advertisement

Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school

In the wake of COVID-19, Congress and the private sector are working to bring diversity to the next generation of doctors by eliminating financial challenges.
By Kristin Kasper and Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - COVID-19 continues to hit minority communities at the highest rates, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Norma Poll-Hunter from the Association of American Medical Colleges said that racial inequity impacts many areas of health, but more diverse doctors in the field could help to change that.

“Patients are more satisfied when they have what we call racial concordance, when there is that connection,” Poll-Hunter said.

The AAMC’s 2021 report shows racial diversity among medical residents is up from 2020, but less than 15% of residents identify as Black or Latino.

Poll-Hunter said poor public education and financial inequality are the two major barriers minority students often face.

Now, members of Congress and the private sector are aiming to address the racial gap by helping young medical professionals overcome the economic barriers of higher education.

In its 2022 diversity plan, the healthcare company Abbott plans to include more than $5 million in scholarships for four HBCU schools including the Morehouse School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College.

“You pour in money at an early stage such that these individuals get the support and training needed to get to that next step,” said Dr. Jennifer Jones-McMeans, the Divisional Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs at Abbott.

And in Washington, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) reintroduced a bill that would authorize grants for programs in medically underserved communities.

“We can deal with shortages that existed before the pandemic, but that are only getting more intense during the pandemic,” said Sen. Kaine.

The legislation is now under review in the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
A look at the scene in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where an officer-involved shooting took place.
Woodbury County Sheriff: Bodycam video of deadly deputy-involved shooting being examined by investigators
Winter Storm Warning
A winter storm moves into Siouxland Friday
Authorities at Sergeant Bluff trailer park Wednesday night.
Suspect dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting at Sergeant Bluff, IA mobile home park
KTIV Winter Alerts 1/14/22
Winter storm continues to move through Siouxland today

Latest News

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes
‘Everything is on the table’ for Sioux City public schools during COVID-19 surge
Iowa Healthcare Association against vaccine mandate
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
Wind to pick up as snow will move out tonight
Wind to pick up as snow will move out tonight