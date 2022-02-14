Skip to content
News
Livestream
Coronavirus
Weather
Sports
Community
Contact Us
Search
Home
News
Iowa News
Nebraska News
South Dakota News
National News
Politics
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccine Resources
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Room
KTIV Camera Network
Weather Service Alerts
Closings
StormTeam 4 Weather App
Dog Walk Forecast
Allergy Update
Sports
Winter Olympics Medal Count
Winter Olympics
Iowa Sports
Nebraska Sports
South Dakota Sports
Watch
TV Listings
Livestream
4.1 NBC
4.2 Siouxland CW
4.3 MeTV Siouxland
4.4 Court TV
4.5 Ion TV
Community
Around Siouxland
Contests
Grillin with News 4
Student of the Month
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Get the new KTIV News App
Get the KTIV Weather App
Submit your photos or video
Sign up for KTIV Newsletters
How to submit 4 on 4 photos
KTIV Careers
Gray TV Careers
KTIV History
Advertise with Us
Gray DC Bureau
Full Court Press With Greta Van Susteren
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Previous Newscasts
Advertisement
World Championship Ice Racing
By
KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST
|
Updated: 8 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Nebraska couple charged with child abuse after baby thrown into wall
Le Mars, IA bridge closed due to fire Sat. night
Local Siouxlander Christian Rozeboom prepares to play in Superbowl LVI
USS Sioux City commander removed for “a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties”
Iowa governor ending COVID public health emergency Feb. 15
Latest News
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo Wild West Night
South Pacific/Main & Abbey Giveaway
Making a Difference 2022