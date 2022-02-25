Advertisement

Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Leaders in Congress are working through the fine print of the America Competes and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Acts.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.

”The reality is our over reliance on foreign manufacturers is not just an economic issue,” said Raimondo. “It’s a national security vulnerability.”

Raimondo is calling on federal lawmakers to work their differences out and take swift action on the bills. She points to the global chip shortage as a reason.

”Twenty years ago, we produced almost 40% of all the world’s semiconductors, but over the years that has declined from that to now we produce only 12%,” said Raimondo.

As a result, Raimondo said Americans are paying higher prices for automobiles, appliances, and other devices when the out of pocket expense could be much cheaper if more goods like semiconductor chips were made in America.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said the pandemic helped to expose our nation’s heavy reliance on other countries for goods.

“We’ve also seen disruptions in our food supply chain especially early in the pandemic, we ran short of things like toilet paper,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said she wrote two provisions in the America Competes Act. The provisions include the Supply Chain Resiliency Act and parts of her Made in America Act.

Each deal with boosting our country’s competitiveness with China including in manufacturing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 23, authorities responded to a fatal crash off of Highway 20 in Sioux City
Authorities identify driver killed in Highway 20 crash
1 person dies after crash in Carroll County, IA
Cherokee v. Western Christian
Six more Siouxland teams punch their tickets to Des Moines
One person dies after rollover crash on Highway 20 in Sioux City.
1 person dead after rollover crash on Highway 20
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Siouxland officials respond to invasion of Ukraine
Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena says he plans to retire after serving in the position for 18...
Sioux County Sheriff retiring after 18 years; plans to run for County Supervisor
National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center
Why Ukraine-Russia conflict matters to Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Mike Jacobson on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, to fill Nebraska Dist....
Gov. Ricketts appoints new Nebraska state senator to replace Mike Groene
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene