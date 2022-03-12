Advertisement

Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

Police say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home during spring break and were taken to hospitals. (WSVN via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of fentanyl-laced cocaine at a home in Broward County, Florida.(Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

