Advertisement

Big warm up in store for Siouxlanders Sunday

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a chill start to Saturday we have gradually warmed up throughout this afternoon with temperatures sticking in the upper 30s and 40s. We have seen a strong south southwestern wind sweep through the region this afternoon between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a gradual clearing taking place late in the night. Overnight lows will stay seasonal in the mid 20s across Siouxland. Overnight tonight Daylight Savings starts, where clocks will need to be set one hour ahead.

Sunday looks to bring sunshine and warmth back to the KTIV viewing area. Highs tomorrow afternoon will soar into the 50s and 60s with a light northwestern wind to start the day, shifting to a bit stronger southeastern wind in the afternoon.

We have more mild and calm weather to look forward to throughout our 10-day forecast as well. Find out more by tuning into News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assisted living facility worker arrested for allegedly leaving patient outside in subzero...
Assisted living facility worker charged after woman’s death
Nebraska Public Power District has crews repairing what caused the power outage
UPDATE: NPPD website erroneously reports second SSC power outage; power restored to all customers
A 35-year-old woman dies in a car crash in Omaha, Nebraska
Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in eastern Nebraska
Misha, a dog from Ukraine.
Cedar Rapids man’s pet rescued from Ukraine after war begins
Siouxlanders packed the Tyson Events Center to raise funds for Brad Pautsch and his family.
Siouxland packed Tyson Events Center for KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch

Latest News

KTIV Hourly Temps 3/14/22
- clipped version
KTIV Hourly Temps 3/14/22
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler to start the work week
Tonight, expect increasing clouds with overnight lows staying mild in the mid 30s for most...
Warmth returned Sunday with more mild temperatures following us into the work week
Tomorrow, although it will be a cool start, more warming is expected Saturday afternoon under...
Warmth on the horizon for this weekend in Siouxland