Big warm up in store for Siouxlanders Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a chill start to Saturday we have gradually warmed up throughout this afternoon with temperatures sticking in the upper 30s and 40s. We have seen a strong south southwestern wind sweep through the region this afternoon between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a gradual clearing taking place late in the night. Overnight lows will stay seasonal in the mid 20s across Siouxland. Overnight tonight Daylight Savings starts, where clocks will need to be set one hour ahead.

Sunday looks to bring sunshine and warmth back to the KTIV viewing area. Highs tomorrow afternoon will soar into the 50s and 60s with a light northwestern wind to start the day, shifting to a bit stronger southeastern wind in the afternoon.

