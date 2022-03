Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions,” which exists to “generate support for Governor Noem’s agenda,” has sponsored billboards in Sioux Falls calling for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

They’re the latest volley in the ongoing war or words between Governor Kristi Noem and legislators on the committee considering the impeachment of the Attorney General.

It appears the signs target each member of the House Select Committee, like Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, Rep. Jon Hansen, and Rep. Jamie Smith, who recently announced he is running for governor of South Dakota.

The signs reads “What are they hiding?” and a message urging them to impeach the Attorney General.

It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign. (Dakota News Now)

Noem has had a number of political dust-ups with her fellow Republicans in the legislature, particularly over the impeachment of Ravsnborg. The governor has long called for his removal for his role in a deadly crash. She has previously questioned the slow progress of the impeachment committee.

But some of those committee members have pushed back. Speaker Gosch told Dakota News Now in a roundtable Friday that Noem has made it personal with Ravnsborg.

“She does not like that man. I don’t know if it’s because he’s got ongoing investigations into her conduct, I don’t know what it is. But she does not like that man. she’s been wrongfully accusing him of a lot of things in the past year-and-a-half,” Gosch said.

Noem also contended that the committee seems more focused on her actions than on Ravnsborg. And, these new signs going up in the area mark the latest, and most visual, effort to put pressure on the committee.

Dakota News Now asked the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions about the billboards Saturday. They said they have no further comment, only that “The message conveyed on the billboards speak for themselves”.

Representative Jamie Smith has responded to the billboards.

He Tweeted, “I’m not hiding anything, which is why I don’t use dark money donors to buy my billboards. By the way, I cosponsored the initial impeachment articles.”

The organization responsible for the signs sent out this news release Monday announcing the groups formation:

Today (Sunday), Rob Burgess announced the launching of the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions. Mr. Burgess serves as the Executive Director of the new organization.

The Institute was formed to advocate for issues, educate citizens on how their representatives vote on critical issues, frame the debate to advance conservative principles, and generate support for Governor Noem’s agenda.

“South Dakota has record-setting momentum on so many fronts, with the number one economy in the nation and the 2nd lowest unemployment rate. People are flocking to South Dakota because it’s a beacon for personal liberty and freedom,” Burgess said.

“Unfortunately there are politicians who want to block and even reverse all that progress. Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions was formed to get the truth out to South Dakotans. Right now we have a budget of $800,000 for this calendar year with an additional $1.5M for the next two years following,” Burgess added.

Among other issues, the Institute will focus on educating citizens on the dangers of Critical Race Theory in our schools, economic prosperity, cutting taxes, encouraging business growth and innovation, supporting farmers and ranchers, and providing an opportunity for all South Dakotans.

