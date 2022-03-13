Advertisement

Bandits get tropical in season opening win

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It can be tough opening the season against a franchise in its first game. You don’t have any game film on them as a team to study off of. And unless you know the coaches you really don’t have much of a clue about their schemes at all till you get in the game. That might be the explanation for the slow start from the Sioux City Bandits in their season opener.

Finding themselves down 6-0, the Bandits first score of the season came from a blocked field goal recovered in the endzone. Their next batch of points came from a technical safety with a holding penalty being called in the endzone making it 9-6.

Later when threatening veteran Bandit Kamal Cass received a handoff made man miss and scored putting the Bandits up 16-6 where the score would stay until half.

Whatever halftime adjustments head coach Erv Strohbeen made at half worked as the Bandits ended the tropics vacation throttling them in a 52-18 win.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assisted living facility worker arrested for allegedly leaving patient outside in subzero...
Assisted living facility worker charged after woman’s death
Nebraska Public Power District has crews repairing what caused the power outage
UPDATE: NPPD website erroneously reports second SSC power outage; power restored to all customers
A 35-year-old woman dies in a car crash in Omaha, Nebraska
Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in eastern Nebraska
Misha, a dog from Ukraine.
Cedar Rapids man’s pet rescued from Ukraine after war begins
Siouxlanders packed the Tyson Events Center to raise funds for Brad Pautsch and his family.
Siouxland packed Tyson Events Center for KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch

Latest News

KTIV Muskies v Bucs 3-13-22
KTIV Muskies v Bucs 3-13-22
Mside Dance Champs 3-13-22
Mside Dance Champs 3-13-22
Here's the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket.
Iowa, Iowa State lead Siouxland teams in NCAA tournament brackets
Muskies defeat Buccaneers 3-1
Muskies earn second win of the weekend over Des Moines
MSIDE Dance wins NAIA
Morningside dance team brings home 2022 NAIA title