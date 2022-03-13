Bandits get tropical in season opening win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It can be tough opening the season against a franchise in its first game. You don’t have any game film on them as a team to study off of. And unless you know the coaches you really don’t have much of a clue about their schemes at all till you get in the game. That might be the explanation for the slow start from the Sioux City Bandits in their season opener.

Finding themselves down 6-0, the Bandits first score of the season came from a blocked field goal recovered in the endzone. Their next batch of points came from a technical safety with a holding penalty being called in the endzone making it 9-6.

Later when threatening veteran Bandit Kamal Cass received a handoff made man miss and scored putting the Bandits up 16-6 where the score would stay until half.

Whatever halftime adjustments head coach Erv Strohbeen made at half worked as the Bandits ended the tropics vacation throttling them in a 52-18 win.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.