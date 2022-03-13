Fairytale ending for Cinderella story Viborg-Hurley

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KTIV) - Eighth seeded Viborg-Hurley girls played the 2nd seed De Smet in the South Dakota Class B State Championship title game.

Sticking with what they got to the end, Viborg-Hurley defeated De Smet with a final score of 58-53.

Viborg-Hurley’s Denae Mach, led the way with 19 points.

Viborg-Hurley made it to the state tournament 5 times, this was their first state championship victory. This is also the fifth time De Smet qualified for state, winning the Class B title in 2019.

