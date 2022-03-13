Advertisement

Good News Spectacular at the Sioux City Convention Center brings in all the family fun

By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day full of family fun at the Convention Center for an event called the Good News Spectacular.

Child Evangelism Fellowship welcomed back families, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. It was an event for all ages with bouncy houses, snow cones, popcorn, face painting, and live performances.

The event was free for everyone, thanks to the generous support from local churches, sponsors, and volunteers.

“Our goal is to make a difference in one life at a time. And to provide something for the community that they can come out to in a safe environment is really fulfilling, you know, and not because we’re looking to get something out of it. But just to give you know, and really, that’s our goal is how much can we give and share with these with his families,” said Jesus Cendejas, director of the Siouxland Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Child Evangelism Fellowship would like to host more spectacular events throughout the Summer.

If you want any additional information about the Child Evangelism Fellowship, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assisted living facility worker arrested for allegedly leaving patient outside in subzero...
Assisted living facility worker charged after woman’s death
Nebraska Public Power District has crews repairing what caused the power outage
UPDATE: NPPD website erroneously reports second SSC power outage; power restored to all customers
A 35-year-old woman dies in a car crash in Omaha, Nebraska
Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in eastern Nebraska
Misha, a dog from Ukraine.
Cedar Rapids man’s pet rescued from Ukraine after war begins
Siouxlanders packed the Tyson Events Center to raise funds for Brad Pautsch and his family.
Siouxland packed Tyson Events Center for KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Otis
Dog Walk Forecast: Otis
KTIV Muskies v Bucs 3-13-22
KTIV Muskies v Bucs 3-13-22
Tonight, expect increasing clouds with overnight lows staying mild in the mid 30s for most...
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Sunday Forecast
Dr. Danuta Hutchins presents "Crisis in Ukraine" presentation at the Plymouth County Historical...
"Crisis in Ukraine" presentation
Dr. Danuta Hutchins presents "Crisis in Ukraine" presentation at the Plymouth County Historical...
Native of Poland hosts “Crisis in Ukraine” presentation at Plymouth County Historical Museum