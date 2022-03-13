Good News Spectacular at the Sioux City Convention Center brings in all the family fun

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day full of family fun at the Convention Center for an event called the Good News Spectacular.

Child Evangelism Fellowship welcomed back families, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. It was an event for all ages with bouncy houses, snow cones, popcorn, face painting, and live performances.

The event was free for everyone, thanks to the generous support from local churches, sponsors, and volunteers.

“Our goal is to make a difference in one life at a time. And to provide something for the community that they can come out to in a safe environment is really fulfilling, you know, and not because we’re looking to get something out of it. But just to give you know, and really, that’s our goal is how much can we give and share with these with his families,” said Jesus Cendejas, director of the Siouxland Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Child Evangelism Fellowship would like to host more spectacular events throughout the Summer.

If you want any additional information about the Child Evangelism Fellowship, you can visit their website here.

