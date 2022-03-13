Advertisement

UPDATE: NPPD website erroneously reports second SSC power outage; power restored to all customers

Nebraska Public Power District has crews repairing what caused the power outage
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
UPDATE (3/13/22 @ 6:55PM)

A Nebraska Public Power District spokesperson says a problem with the outage map on the company’s website caused it to display a power outage, affecting 3,498 people, which did not exist.

An NPPD spokesperson said 1,700 customers, in South Sioux City, did lose power at around 9:00am, Sunday morning. Service was restored to all of the affected customers by Noon on Sunday. There was not a second outage.

UPDATE

Nebraska Public Power District reports that the power is out for more than 3,400 South Sioux City residents.

NPPD has not confirmed what caused the outage. They say a crew is working to get the power back on.

UPDATE

According to Nebraska Public Power District, power in South Sioux City should be up and running.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Some residents in South Sioux City, Nebraska are without power.

According to the Nebraska Public Power District, more than 1,700 people were out of power. NPPD reports that the number of people without power has reduced to 1,000 customers. They say that this happened Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

The power district also says that there are outages at two different locations. NPPD says one outage was caused by a squirrel, while they have not determined what caused the other power outage.

Nebraska Public Power District reports that they will send crews as soon as they are available and predict the power to be back up by noon.

