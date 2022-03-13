Advertisement

Morningside dance team brings home 2022 NAIA title

By Austin Tanner
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After sweeping for the last couple of GPAC seasons, the Morningside Dance Team is finally bringing home a national championship. The Mustangs finished with 92.31 points at the NAIA Dance Championship in Ypsilanti, MI this past weekend, which was the highest total points in the events history. In the fifth year of the annual event, Morningside is the first team to win the national championship not named St. Ambrose (Iowa) or fellow GPAC opponent Midland (Neb.).

When the team arrived back on campus on Sunday, they were greeted by friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the momentous occasion. Head Coach Alisha Knowler says that this was a hard fought win for her squad.

“A lot of emotions. There’s a lot of these girls have put so much blood, sweat and tears into this, they deserve every second of this, like every second of it. They worked very hard for this.” Says Knowler

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assisted living facility worker arrested for allegedly leaving patient outside in subzero...
Assisted living facility worker charged after woman’s death
Nebraska Public Power District has crews repairing what caused the power outage
UPDATE: NPPD website erroneously reports second SSC power outage; power restored to all customers
A 35-year-old woman dies in a car crash in Omaha, Nebraska
Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in eastern Nebraska
Misha, a dog from Ukraine.
Cedar Rapids man’s pet rescued from Ukraine after war begins
Siouxlanders packed the Tyson Events Center to raise funds for Brad Pautsch and his family.
Siouxland packed Tyson Events Center for KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch

Latest News

KTIV Muskies v Bucs 3-13-22
KTIV Muskies v Bucs 3-13-22
Mside Dance Champs 3-13-22
Mside Dance Champs 3-13-22
Here's the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket.
Iowa, Iowa State lead Siouxland teams in NCAA tournament brackets
Muskies defeat Buccaneers 3-1
Muskies earn second win of the weekend over Des Moines