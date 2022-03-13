Morningside dance team brings home 2022 NAIA title

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After sweeping for the last couple of GPAC seasons, the Morningside Dance Team is finally bringing home a national championship. The Mustangs finished with 92.31 points at the NAIA Dance Championship in Ypsilanti, MI this past weekend, which was the highest total points in the events history. In the fifth year of the annual event, Morningside is the first team to win the national championship not named St. Ambrose (Iowa) or fellow GPAC opponent Midland (Neb.).

When the team arrived back on campus on Sunday, they were greeted by friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the momentous occasion. Head Coach Alisha Knowler says that this was a hard fought win for her squad.

“A lot of emotions. There’s a lot of these girls have put so much blood, sweat and tears into this, they deserve every second of this, like every second of it. They worked very hard for this.” Says Knowler

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.