Native of Poland hosts “Crisis in Ukraine” presentation at Plymouth County Historical Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A native of Poland hosted a program on Sunday to educate people on the history of Ukraine.

Dr. Danuta Hutchins was a teacher that formerly taught German and Russian at Westmar University in Le Mars.

She was born in Warsaw, Poland and became a U.S. citizen in 1976. Her dad was born in Kyiv, Ukraine.

She decided to speak at the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars on Sunday to take a look back on the history of Ukraine, and what has led to the crisis today.

“I came because this is one way I can say no to what’s happening in Ukraine. And I think we have to do a little bit ourselves, whatever we can to make peace come back to the world,” said Dr. Hutchins.

Dr. Hutchins hopes those who attended the presentation will be become more interested in what’s going on in Ukraine. She hopes people will find out how they can help the Ukrainian people, who are suffering.

