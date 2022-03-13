Sioux City religious leaders gather together as united forces to pray for Ukraine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Religious leaders in Siouxland gathered on Saturday night at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City to show support for Ukraine.

The “Pray for Ukraine” event was organized as a way for churches in the community to gather as one force united.

Watching the tragedy unfold in Ukraine, in disbelief, the Sioux City religious community came together in the one way they know will make a difference.

“We just felt the urge to come together. I reached out to Pastor Del to ask him to help gather the clergy of Siouxland. And you know, we might be a smaller area than most parts of the country, but we’re going to offer very strong prayers and hope for some powerful change in Ukraine,” said Father Luke Melackrinos, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Father Luke’s Wife, Marusia, is Ukrainian, which has had an even bigger effect on him as he’s watched the events in Ukraine.

He knew he wanted to do something, and figured gathering the entire religious community together would show strength and unity.

“And it’s just to put aside all of that kind of ecclesiastical differences that we have, and just come together in love and prayer is a very powerful and wonderful experience that we can all share,” said Father Luke.

Some of those in attendance on Saturday included Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City, as well as religious leaders from St. Mark Lutheran Church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, United Lutheran Church, and even Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Center.

During the prayer event, every group represented read a note or statement from their religious leaders to show their support for Ukraine.

“And I think it’s a wonderful tool that we are using to bring us together, in lifting up our voices to God in lament, in praise, and in requesting God’s mercy, and justice for the Ukrainian people,” said Reverend Del Olivier, retired Lutheran pastor.

