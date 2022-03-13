St. Mary’s falls in title bout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team took on Parkview Christian in the Nebraska Class D2 State Championship game.

After showing some though playing, St. Mary’s fell to Parkview Christian, ending the game with a final score of 64-48

For O’Neill St. Mary’s, this is the 15th appearance at the state tournament, becoming champions in 2012. Parkview Christian has qualified for the tournament 4 times, this was their first state title.

