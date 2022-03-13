Advertisement

Warmth returned Sunday with more mild temperatures following us into the work week

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday has been a pleasant day all across the viewing area. Sunshine returned to the region this afternoon and we continue to warm up nicely into the 50s and 60s. The winds throughout the day today also settle down from yesterday. A southeastern breeze is moving through Siouxland this afternoon between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, expect increasing clouds with overnight lows staying mild in the mid 30s for most Siouxlanders.

To kick off our work week, Monday will be slightly cooler than today with highs dropping into the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will pick up early Monday afternoon as well. The day will start with light winds from the southeast and shift to a strong northern wind between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Wind gusts tomorrow could get to 30 miles per hour in some areas of Siouxland.

The calm and mild weather looks to stick around for most of our 10-day forecast.

For a better look at how the work week is shaping up be sure to tune into News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening.

