Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in eastern Nebraska

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An investigation continues after a fatal crash in Omaha, Nebraska. The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at 42nd Street and Grover Street near South Omaha.

Police say a 2017 Jeep Compass was making a left turn into a store parking lot when a 2011 Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed struck the Jeep. Firefighters saw the accident and responded, but the Jeep driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as 35-year-old Regina K. Bright of Omaha. The 21-year-old driver of the Impala suffered a knee injury.

