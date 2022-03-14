Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Catholic Radio Arts Festival

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Catholic Radio is hosting a festival to show off kids arts and crafts.

The Siouxland Catholic Radio Arts Festival is a chance for kids of Catholic faith to create artwork to show to others. The kids could make things out of ceramic, create a painting, or creating pottery.

The Siouxland Catholic Radio Arts Festival will start on Tuesday, April 19 at St. Boniface Church Hall

If you need any additional information, you can visit their website here.

