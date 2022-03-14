East Sac County High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

UPDATE

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KTIV) - The meeting scheduled for Monday night where the school board would discuss Stefanie Kelsey’s resignation and charges has been canceled. School officials say it has been moved to Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

PREVIOUS

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher in northwest Iowa has been arrested and is facing multiple sexual abuse charges involving a student.

According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Stefanie Regine Kelsey, 34, is facing three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

The sheriff’s office alleges that Kelsey, who was a teacher at East Sac County High School in Lake View, had been having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student. Authorities allege the relationship started sometime after the school year started.

Authorities say they were notified on March 10, 2022, by a concerned parent after hearing rumors about the relationship. After Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure talked to the parent, an investigation was opened. East Sac County School administrators say the school district cooperated and assisted with the investigation.

Following the investigation, Kelsey was charged and booked into the Sac County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Kelsey posted bond and was released from jail pending a future court date.

In response to this arrest, East Sac County Community School District posted the following statement on their website:

The district is aware of the recent criminal charges filed against staff member, Stefanie Kelsey. During its investigation into this matter, the District received and plans to accept her resignation effective immediately. The Board plans to take action on Monday, March 14. The District will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and follow all applicable district policies regarding this matter, including performing any and all reporting obligations as required by law.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.