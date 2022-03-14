Iowa, Iowa State lead Siouxland teams in NCAA tournament brackets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After sweeping the Big 10 Championships, both the Hawkeye’s Women’s and Men’s teams hold the highest seedings among Siouxland teams in the NCAA March Madness Tournaments.

In the women’s bracket, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeye’s earned a #2 seed, they will take on #15 Illinois State. Iowa State earns a #3 seed where they will play #14 UT Arlington. The Huskers making the ranks at #8, they are slated to take on #9 Gonzaga, and Creighton earns a 10-seed where they will play #7 Colorado.

On the men’s side, Iowa earned a 5-seed ranking after their title win on Sunday. They will take on #12 Richmond in the first round. Iowa State earning an 11-seed, they’ll take on a tough #6 LSU team. South Dakota State heading back to the big dance for the first time since 2018 where they will take on #4 Providence. Creighton sneaks into the tournament in the 9-seed, they will take on 8-seed San Diego State.

