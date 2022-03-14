Advertisement

Krause withdraws from Iowa Senate race

Democrat Bob Krause is withdrawing from the Senate race against Republican Chuck Grassley.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Bob Krause is withdrawing from the Senate race against Republican Chuck Grassley.

The former Iowa State Representative, from Burlington, announced he was running in October.

Krause cited the COVID-19 pandemic for his withdrawal, saying he was blindsided by the impact it had on the nomination petition signature gathering process.

In a news release, Krause said he needed 3,500 signatures, with at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties, but he only had 1,400 and change.

Krause said in the past, precinct caucuses had always helped gather enough signatures to qualify, and he had anticipated an in-person caucus. However, a resurgence of the pandemic before the precinct caucuses caused parties to move caucuses to zoom.

Sen. Chuck Grassley recently announced he’s running for his 8th term. Former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is running against him. Dave Muhlbauer and Dr. Glenn Hurst are also running. Retired naval admiral Michael Franken declared his intention to run, but he hasn’t filed yet.

