Minimum-security inmate from Yankton, SD placed on escape status

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A minimum-security prison inmate in southeast South Dakota has been placed on escape status.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Dubusries Balkcom left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization on March 13.

Authorities say Balkcom is a 42-year-old Black male, about 5′ 9″ and weighs about 200 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Balkcom is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and unauthorized ingestion from Union County. If you see Balkcom or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Leaving a non-secure facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

