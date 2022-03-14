Advertisement

Minimum-security inmate from Yankton, SD placed on escape status

Balkcom Dubusries
Balkcom Dubusries(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A minimum-security prison inmate in southeast South Dakota has been placed on escape status.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Dubusries Balkcom left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization on March 13.

Authorities say Balkcom is a 42-year-old Black male, about 5′ 9″ and weighs about 200 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Balkcom is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and unauthorized ingestion from Union County. If you see Balkcom or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Leaving a non-secure facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

