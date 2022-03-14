Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler to start the work week

**Fire Weather Watch for Holt County for Tuesday afternoon and evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front will be moving through Siouxland during the morning hours.

Behind that front, the wind will switch to the north and pick up to 15 to 25 miles per hour by the afternoon.

It will be a mostly cloudy sky that we see overhead through the day with the occasional peek of sunshine.

Temperatures will not warm up as much today with highs near 50 degrees.

However, we will be back into the 60s for our Tuesday with warm weather through the week.

With the warm temperatures, low humidity and decent breeze over the coming days, there is a high concern for fires spreading quickly.

More on that and how the rest of the week plays out today on News 4.

