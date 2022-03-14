Muskies earn second win of the weekend over Des Moines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a close, 1-1 battle in the first period thanks to goals from Ben Steeves (SC) and Dovar Tinling (DM), the Muskies skate away with their second win of the weekend over the Buccaneers 3-1.

Tabor Heaslip grabbed a goal in the second period, while Steeves earned his second of the night mid-way through the third period.

In his first game for the Muskies, Kristoffer Eberly stopped 19 of 20 shots on goal recording his first win in Sioux City.

