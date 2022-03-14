Sioux City police say they’ve had 15 documented charges of underage vaping this school year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Underage use of tobacco products continues to pose a problem at schools across the country, with vaping the main culprit.

According to the CDC, about 2 million middle and high school students nationwide reported using an e-cigarette in 2021. Sioux City Police have had 15 documented charges of underage vaping since the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Along with the lung issues associated with vaping, there are other potential dangers of using these products that are more visible.

“I’ve seen some videos where these things do blow up,” said Officer Ryan Moritz a resource officer for Sioux City’s North High School. “You know, they’re electronic cigarettes. So they have the potential to malfunction and cause serious injury to kids visibly that you’ll carry around for the rest of your life too. Not to mention the interior damage it’s doing to your lungs and everything like that.”

Underage students who are caught vaping are charged with a civil infraction, which comes with a fine of up to $325.

What makes this issue especially worrisome is the potential for vaping to lead to other unhealthy habits.

“Anything that has to do with anything that’s illegal, it’s usually a gateway to something bigger and better,” said Moritz. “I credit peer pressure to a lot of experimentation by children. And I think that if we get rid of this, then it’s just one less thing that kids are tempted to try.”

The main reason why students use these products was reportedly to be to help manage feelings of stress, anxiety or depression. Those are the same feelings associated with nicotine withdrawal.

