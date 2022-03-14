Advertisement

Police: Mom killed after shot by toddler playing with gun

A young mother was killed Saturday after she was accidentally shot by a toddler playing with a gun in the family car. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) - A young mother is dead after her toddler accidentally shot and killed her Saturday in Illinois.

It was an afternoon in a Food-4-Less parking lot in Dolton when a family’s life was changed in an instant.

Police said a 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun in the back seat of his parents’ car and began playing with the weapon.

It discharged, hitting his mother, 22-year-old Dejah Bennet, in the neck. She died a short time later.

The boy’s father, who was also present at the time of the shooting, is in custody as police determine whether there are any charges to be filed against him.

“This could have been prevented,” said Andrew Holmes, a Dolton trustee and crisis responder who stood outside the supermarket Sunday handing out gun locks, 400 in all, speaking to shoppers’ families, in particular, about the importance of gun safety.

“It’s very important,” said shopper Crystal Lyons. “If you do have guns at home, put them up, lock them up. If you have little children, it doesn’t matter, they get into any and everything.

“All it takes is a second,” Holmes said in describing how to lock a gun. “Unlock (the gun lock.) Thread it through the barrel, bring it back around, put it in and lock it back. If you leave it, secure it.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assisted living facility worker arrested for allegedly leaving patient outside in subzero...
Assisted living facility worker charged after woman’s death
Nebraska Public Power District has crews repairing what caused the power outage
UPDATE: NPPD website erroneously reports second SSC power outage; power restored to all customers
A 35-year-old woman dies in a car crash in Omaha, Nebraska
Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in eastern Nebraska
Misha, a dog from Ukraine.
Cedar Rapids man’s pet rescued from Ukraine after war begins
Siouxlanders packed the Tyson Events Center to raise funds for Brad Pautsch and his family.
Siouxland packed Tyson Events Center for KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch

Latest News

Women in STEM showcased with bright orange statues at Smithsonian for Women’s History Month
Women in STEM showcased with bright orange statues at Smithsonian for Women’s History Month
Brooklynn Chiles, 8, sits outside exam rooms during a followup visit to Children's National...
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US official says Russia seeking military aid from China
An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA...
Atomic agency chief urges talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space