UPDATE: One person hospitalized following shooting during residential burglary

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Ingleside Blvd Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before 2:00pm during a burglary of a home at 1923 Ingleside Boulevard, in Sioux City.

The male resident of the home claims a woman, armed with a knife, broke into the home. The resident told police he fired a shot at her, hitting her.

A few minutes later, police say the women, who was shot during the burglary attempt, showed up at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was treated, and is still in the hospital.

Police haven’t identified either of the people involved.

PREVIOUS STORY

Police say one person is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound after a burglary happened in the 1900 block of Ingleside Blvd around 1:50 p.m.

A suspect is in custody at this time that police believe fired the shot. He is currently being questioned by the SCPD.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

