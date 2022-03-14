Advertisement

Police pursuit ends in Sioux City with head-on collision on Military Road

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a police pursuit that ended with a head-on collision in Sioux City.

Police at the scene say the pursuit began Monday afternoon when officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had an “invalid license plate.” Police say the vehicle took off when they tried to stop it, and the pursuit began.

As the vehicle sped down Military Road, police say it tried to pass a car and ended up colliding head-on with a vehicle traveling the opposite direction. The driver in the vehicle police were pursuing reportedly got out and tried to flee on foot after the crash. He was apprehended a short distance from the scene and was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance.

Police say both the driver of the fleeing vehicle and the driver of the vehicle hit head-on were sent to the hospital. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Several emergency vehicles could be seen near the 3000 block of Military Road as officers dealt with the crash. One of the lanes was blocked off by police but has since been reopened.

