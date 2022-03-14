South Sioux City receives $5M grant to support construction of wastewater treatment plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials in South Sioux City have announced they received a multi-million dollar grant to support the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.

The $5 million grant the city is receiving comes from a $1.5 trillion bill cleared by the U.S. Senate. Specifically, it comes from the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriation Act.

City officials say the $5 million grant will go to supporting a $40 million wastewater treatment plant on South Sioux City’s south end, to support housing and business growth.

“I would like to thank Senator Adrian Smith and his Deputy Chief of Staff Joshua Jackson for their assistance in obtaining these much-needed funds to support our wastewater treatment plant,” said Mayor Rod Koch. “These funds come at a critical time as the city upgrades and expands its ability to meet the growing demands of the city.”

In addition to this grant award, the project capitalizes on a $12.199 million U.S Department of Commerce - Economic Development Assistance grant and on a Nebraska Department of Environmental and Energy State Revolving Loan Fund.

