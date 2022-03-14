Advertisement

South Sioux City receives $5M grant to support construction of wastewater treatment plant

South Sioux City
South Sioux City(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials in South Sioux City have announced they received a multi-million dollar grant to support the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.

The $5 million grant the city is receiving comes from a $1.5 trillion bill cleared by the U.S. Senate. Specifically, it comes from the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriation Act.

City officials say the $5 million grant will go to supporting a $40 million wastewater treatment plant on South Sioux City’s south end, to support housing and business growth.

“I would like to thank Senator Adrian Smith and his Deputy Chief of Staff Joshua Jackson for their assistance in obtaining these much-needed funds to support our wastewater treatment plant,” said Mayor Rod Koch. “These funds come at a critical time as the city upgrades and expands its ability to meet the growing demands of the city.”

In addition to this grant award, the project capitalizes on a $12.199 million U.S Department of Commerce - Economic Development Assistance grant and on a Nebraska Department of Environmental and Energy State Revolving Loan Fund.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
East Sac County High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
A high speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City.
Police pursuit ends in Sioux City with head-on collision on Military Road
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
UPDATE: One person hospitalized following shooting during residential burglary
A vehicle has collided with the Aldi's on Floyd, causing visible damage.
Vehicle collides with Aldi on Floyd Blvd

Latest News

Center for Siouxland helps locals file taxes with VITA program
Center for Siouxland helps locals file taxes with VITA program
KTIV DV Preview 3-14-22
KTIV DV Preview 3-14-22
The VITA program gives locals a free and IRS-certified method to help them file their taxes.
Center for Siouxland helps locals file taxes with VITA program
A high speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City.
Police pursuit ends in Sioux City with head-on collision on Military Road
Future Track
Temperatures about to become quite warm