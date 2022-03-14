Advertisement

Temperatures about to become quite warm

By Ron Demers
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a very mild Sunday, a cold front cooled our Monday down a bit.

Now get ready for the warmth to return.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and we could see some areas of fog form across the region with eastern Siouxland standing the best chance of seeing that as low head into the low to mid 20s.

After some of the low clouds and fog linger into Tuesday morning, we’ll see our skies clear out and temperatures will be on their way up with highs in the mid 60s with a south wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday will give us increasing clouds but very warm temperatures with highs in the upper 60s.

Those skies will then be mostly cloudy on Thursday for Saint Patrick’s Day and temperatures will become a bit cooler in the mid 50s for highs.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Will this warmer weather stick around for the weekend?

I’ll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

