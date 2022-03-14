Advertisement

USD Women to face off against Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

Coyotes were last team to hear their name called in Selection Show
Coyotes last team announced in the field, will be a 10 seed in Waco, Texas, against Ole Miss
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is going dancing after winning the Summit League Women’s Tournament last week.

It just took a little while for them to find out who they were playing and where they were headed.

The Coyotes gathered at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion to watch and celebrate with their fans. The entire selection show came and went before USD finally heard their name called at the end of the program.

USD is a 10-seed in the field and will face Ole Miss on Friday in Waco, Texas. Tip time and television coverage will be announced soon.

The Rebels of the SEC finished the season with a record of 23-8 while the Coyotes come in at 27-5 and are making their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The winner of this game will face the victor of the other game between Baylor and Hawaii on Sunday.

