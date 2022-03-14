Vehicle collides with Aldi on Floyd Blvd

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are responding to a car vs building incident on Floyd Boulevard.

KTIV’s Signal Hill Cam shows a vehicle collided with an outside wall, causing visible damage. The building has been evacuated as authorities inspect the damage.

No injuries were reported from the person in the car or from the customers in the store.

Police tell KTIV they believe the woman in the car may have accidentally pressed the gas pedal when she meant to press the brakes.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the situation develops.

