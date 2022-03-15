Another mild day coming before next cold front arrives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a foggy start to the day, sunshine returned by the afternoon and temperatures became very mild thanks to a south wind that blew in the warmer air.

We’ll keep the mild weather around tonight as skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be well above average in the upper 30s.

We’ll then see increasing clouds during the day on Wednesday as our next cold front approaches, although high temperatures won’t be affected yet as we get into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Those clouds that move in will stay with us on Thursday and temperatures will be a little bit cooler getting into the mid 50s with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The sunshine will return by Friday and highs will be staying above average getting into the mid to upper 50s.

More warmth shows up again this weekend as highs will rise from the mid 60s on Saturday to possibly around 70 on Sunday.

Will we have any chances of rain or snow in our 10-day forecast?

I’ll be taking a look at that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.