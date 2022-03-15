Around Siouxland: REACH Literacy Brewhaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - There is an event in Sioux Falls that mixes beer with reading.

REACH Literacy Brewhaha is hosted to raise funds for literacy programs. You could enjoy nice food, taste local beer, and read entertaining stories.

REACH Literacy Brewhaha will be on Thursday, March 31 at the Meseum of Visual Materials in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

If any additional information is required, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.