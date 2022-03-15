Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
East Sac County High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-29 northbound near Riverside Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
A high speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City.
Police pursuit ends in Sioux City with head-on collision on Military Road
UPDATE: One person hospitalized following shooting during residential burglary
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

Latest News

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
Emerson's old American Legion building will be the site of the store.
Emerson getting its mojo back with a grocery store
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative