Center for Siouxland helps locals file taxes with VITA program

By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the April 18th tax filing deadline just a few weeks away, the Center for Siouxland is providing a free service to help some people correctly file their taxes.

The VITA program was established by the IRS to give people a tax assistance option that’s both cost effective, and IRS approved. Locals can sit down with IRS certified volunteers and get help filing their taxes in an hour-long session.

VITA coordinator Olivia Benjamin’s passion for the program actually stems from firsthand experience.

“I filed my own taxes, and I did a lot of that incorrectly when I was in college,” said Benjamin. “And I came here, and I had originally thought ‘wow, this is really easy, I’m going through all the steps.’ Well, I entered something wrong. They caught it and they fixed it for me. So that’s one reason that I’m passionate about it, I want to help other people.”

Although the VITA program is specifically for those with an annual income of $58,000 or less, the Center says that they won’t turn away anyone who needs for its services.

Appointments can be made by calling the Center for Siouxland.

Center for Siouxland helps locals file taxes with VITA program
