Center for Siouxland helps locals file taxes with VITA program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the April 18th tax filing deadline just a few weeks away, the Center for Siouxland is providing a free service to help some people correctly file their taxes.

The VITA program was established by the IRS to give people a tax assistance option that’s both cost effective, and IRS approved. Locals can sit down with IRS certified volunteers and get help filing their taxes in an hour-long session.

VITA coordinator Olivia Benjamin’s passion for the program actually stems from firsthand experience.

“I filed my own taxes, and I did a lot of that incorrectly when I was in college,” said Benjamin. “And I came here, and I had originally thought ‘wow, this is really easy, I’m going through all the steps.’ Well, I entered something wrong. They caught it and they fixed it for me. So that’s one reason that I’m passionate about it, I want to help other people.”

Although the VITA program is specifically for those with an annual income of $58,000 or less, the Center says that they won’t turn away anyone who needs for its services.

Appointments can be made by calling the Center for Siouxland.

