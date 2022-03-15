Crews respond to large field fire near Sgt Bluff trailer park

UPDATE

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Firefighters responded to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon that at one point threatened some mobile homes in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

The fire started along Interstate 29, just north of the Sergeant Bluff exit, shortly after 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The nearby Woodford Mobile Home Park was blocked off temporarily as firefighters dealt with the blaze. No major injuries or property damage was reported due to the fire.

PREVIOUS

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Crews are responding to a large field fire along Interstate 29 near a Sgt. Bluff trailer park.

The fire is along I-29 near Sergeant Bluff’s 1st Street, which is by Woodford Mobile Home Park.

KTIV has a crew on the way to get more information. We’ll update this article when we have more.

