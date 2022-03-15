Advertisement

Crews respond to large field fire near Sgt Bluff trailer park

A picture from Iowa 511 showing a field fire near a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa trailer park.
A picture from Iowa 511 showing a field fire near a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa trailer park.(Iowa 511)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Firefighters responded to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon that at one point threatened some mobile homes in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

The fire started along Interstate 29, just north of the Sergeant Bluff exit, shortly after 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The nearby Woodford Mobile Home Park was blocked off temporarily as firefighters dealt with the blaze. No major injuries or property damage was reported due to the fire.

PREVIOUS

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Crews are responding to a large field fire along Interstate 29 near a Sgt. Bluff trailer park.

The fire is along I-29 near Sergeant Bluff’s 1st Street, which is by Woodford Mobile Home Park.

KTIV has a crew on the way to get more information. We’ll update this article when we have more.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stefanie Kelsey
East Sac County High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-29 northbound near Riverside Tuesday...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
A high speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City.
Police pursuit ends in Sioux City with head-on collision on Military Road
UPDATE: One person hospitalized following shooting during residential burglary
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

Latest News

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 29
Emerson's old American Legion building will be the site of the store.
Emerson getting its mojo back with a grocery store
Under the Affordable Connectivity Program established in 2021, certain individuals are eligible...
Cricket Wireless gives free phones to vistors of The Warming Shelter
A high-speed chase occurred on Military Road in Sioux City Monday afternoon.
Sioux City man facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with a head-on collision