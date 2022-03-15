Advertisement

Cricket Wireless gives free phones to vistors of The Warming Shelter

Under the Affordable Connectivity Program established in 2021, certain individuals are eligible to get $30 a month to go towards their wireless bill.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Visitors at The Warming Shelter in Sioux City on Tuesday were in for a pleasant surprise.

Cricket Wireless recently partnered with the shelter to give out more than 30 free, brand-new smartphones to locals in need.

Under the Affordable Connectivity Program established last year, individuals who participate are eligible for a $30 monthly benefit to be used on their phone bill. These phones will help those receiving them in a variety of ways.

“It couldn’t be more important in my opinion,” said Karl Pauling, Indirect Sales Executive for Cricket Wireless. “I mean, especially a cell phone with data. You know, whether you’re looking for a job, or you’re getting transportation, or you want to, you know, call friends and family and communicate, and, you know, travel. Whatever it is, I mean, I think having a cell phone, especially for folks here, is crucial. And I’m so excited we get to help them with that.”

Pauling hopes to do more events like this in the near future and says anyone eligible who needs a phone is welcome to come to a Cricket store and get a free phone.

A list of qualifications for eligibility can be found here.

