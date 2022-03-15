Dakota Valley prepares for South Dakota state playoffs

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. - The Dakota Valley boys are entering the South Dakota Class A state basketball tournament an undefeated 23-0. The Panthers are also the overall number one seed in the tournament. A big reason for that would be star junior Isaac Bruns, the 6 foot 4 inch guard can kill you from anywhere on the court averaging over 20 a game.

Also leading the way is junior Randy Rosenquist the point guard runs the offense and leads the team in both assists and steals thus far on the season. But beyond the headliners this team is built for success Something that might be different than past years.

“I think what is special about this group is first off we got some guys that can flat out play our headliner guys are awesome but our 1-8 that we play,” says Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis. “And, actually 1-16 are the best collective group we’ve had.”

But the Panthers have their work cut out for them. They drew Sioux Falls Christian in the first round. The two met earlier in the season but SIoux Falls Christian was riddled with injuries at the time. Injuries that have now recovered and the Chargers are playing their best ball yet.

“It’s a bit of a balances being the number one seed and never being in that position. But anyone who pays attention to high school sports can tell you that they really don’t mean anything, says head coach Jason Kleis. “You gotta win three tough games, especially with our first round draw, we’re focused up for that one its probably the best 8 seed in the history of the state, the way their playing and defending state champions.”

Dakota Valley take on Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday, March 17th. Tipoff is set for 12:00 p.m. MT

