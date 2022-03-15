Defenders head to NAIA Sweet 16 for first time

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While of course the NCAA Tournaments begins this week across the country, the NAIA Tournaments are well underway. With the Women’s Sweet 16 continuing later this week and feature two Siouxland schools. Dordt being one of them as they entered the tournament last week as the 5-seed with a 24-8 regular season record, nd will be in the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

In the opening rounds the Defenders squeaked past #4 Sterling in order to play at the Tyson this week. Dordt trailed for the beginning part of the game -- but would eventually get it back and take this one down to the wire -- where they got the win 66-65 to advance. Junior Forward Ashtyn Veerbeek went off for the Defenders dropping 13 points -- and reeling in 21 boards along with five blocks and three assists -- but she says it was a team effort to get them to move on.

“Throughout the course of the game, we just knew we had a fight, and I think defensively we had a lot of fight guarding some of their tough players and that helped us propel our offense.” Says Veerbeek. “We really shared the ball well, we had lots of people scoring from different places and that’s what really helped us finish it off.”

Going into the Sweet 16 this week, the Defenders have a tough matchup as they take on #1 seed Campbellsville where they won handsomely in both of their opening round games.

“Certainly going to provide us with a great game. I know our kids are going to come in very prepared, and they’ll take studying hard this week, and once we get to game time, they’ll be ready to go.” Says Dordt Head Coach Bill Harmsen

The Defenders and the Lady Tigers will do battle come this friday at the Tyson Event Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

