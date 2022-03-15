Advertisement

Emerson, NE takes crucial step to open new grocery store

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EMERSON, NE (KTIV) - Monday night the community of Emerson, Nebraska will take a crucial step in re-opening a grocery store: selling shares of the co-op’s stock.

The co-op, which will go by the name “Post 60 Market,” has 300 common shares available for $500 each. Store board members say they hope to sell at least 150-shares, which would raise $75,000.

Emerson has been without a grocery store since 2018, and that’s left a hole in the community.

“So it’s been a challenge all the way around just because we have to travel to Sioux City or Wayne or West Point to get groceries for our area,” said Mark Graf, the co-op board president.

Those interested in buying shares can attend the sale in Emerson at 7 p.m. Monday, at the old Legion building.

If you can’t make the meeting, you can contact Mark Graf at 308-962-4376 to purchase a share remotely.

