GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

A brutal attack was caught on camera at a transit station in Seattle earlier in March. (Source: KING, KING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Steve Soliz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SEATTLE (KING) - A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 2 at the International District light rail station near downtown.

Video shows a man, later identified by police as Alexander Jay, coming up an escalator with a woman in a red jacket taking the stairs while exiting the station.

However, when the two arrive at the top, Jay is seen holding the woman on the ground by her coat shortly after disappearing from the camera’s view. He then throws her down the first flight of stairs.

The attack continues with Jay following the woman to the first landing on the stairs. Video shows him grabbing her again and throwing her down the next section of stairs.

Jay turns around but then follows the woman as she tries to get away, and a struggle ensues on the second landing.

The woman can be seen holding onto the railing before finally escaping Jay and walking back down to the train platform.

The entire attack lasted under a minute, but the woman had surgery after suffering three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were able to catch Jay a day after the attack. He is facing charges of second-degree assault, and prosecutors have requested $150,000 bail.

Jay is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 24.

