Iowa bill that would allow ATVs on county and state highways clears House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KUOO) - A compromise plan to let all-terrain vehicles travel on more county and state highways has cleared the Iowa House.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, if the bill becomes law, ATVs driving on local highways would have to be equipped with headlights, taillights, turn signals and mirrors. Additionally, drivers would have to be at least 18 and have liability insurance.

The bill allows city officials to prohibit ATVs from driving within city limits.

State Rep. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City says the bill also sets a 35 mile an hour speed limit for ATVs driving on county or state highways. State Rep. Dennis Cohooh, of Burlington, voted no for the bill saying ATVs aren’t meant to be driven on highways.

The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate.

