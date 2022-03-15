Advertisement

Morning fog before sunshine breaks out for the rest of the day

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
**Red Flag Warning for Antelope, Holt, Knox and Pierce Counties from 1 PM to 8 PM today**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thick fog has developed in much of the area to start the day.

Be aware that you will have limited visibility as you hit the road early on today.

In addition, temperatures sit below freezing so some slick spots could be on bridges and overpasses.

The fog will start to dissipate in the late morning hours as a southerly wind picks up and brings warmer, drier air into Siouxland.

This will make for a nice afternoon with highs ending up in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

However, the humidity levels drop enough that there is elevated concern for fires to spread quickly.

More on today’s hazards and what to expect for the rest of the week through the day on News 4.

