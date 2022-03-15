Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment rate lowest in state’s history

(WVLT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s employment rate is now higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released new state unemployment numbers on March 14 for January 2022. According to the preliminary statistics, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is tied with Utah for the lowest in the nation at 2.2% and is the lowest in the state’s history.

The BLS also revised previous unemployment numbers dating back to January 2017. Initially, Nebraska monthly unemployment rates at some periods were reported as being under 2%. These rates were amended to be higher in the most recent report.

The unemployment rate for January 2022 is 2.2%, which is lower than the pre-pandemic rate of 3.0% during January 2020.

Gov. Ricketts praised the state’s employment growth and claimed the state was able to avoid lockdowns while keeping the pandemic under control.

“Throughout the pandemic, we slowed the spread of the virus while allowing people to lead a more normal life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “We avoided using the heavy hand of government to impose lockdowns, statewide mask mandates, or vaccine passports. This gave businesses the freedom to stay open and serve their customers. Recent labor numbers prove that this approach has worked.”

